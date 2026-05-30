Savè Town Hall: the shortlisted candidates for the recruitment of four contractual agents are known.

The town hall of Savè has made public the list of pre-selected candidates for the recruitment of four contractual agents under private law. The selected applicants are invited to an written examination scheduled for June 11, 2026.

At the town hall of Savè, the recruitment process for four contractual agents under private law is underway. In a press release dated May 7, 2026, signed by the Executive Secretary of the municipality, Jésugbe Jean Azanmasso, the municipal administration revealed the list of candidates selected following the review of application files.

The pre-selected individuals are invited to participate in a written test that will take place on Thursday, June 11, 2026, starting at 7:00 AM in the deliberation room of the municipal council of the town hall of Savè. Candidates must present a valid identification document.

According to the information provided, the tests will cover specific subjects according to the targeted positions. Candidates for the position of Senior Technician in water, hygiene, and sanitation will be evaluated in ecotoxicology and public health. Those vying for the position of Financial Services Controller will be assessed in accounting. As for the applicants for the position of Secretary of Administrative Services, they will face a test of administrative writing.

For the position of Senior Technician in water, hygiene, and sanitation, two candidates have been selected: Hogbonoutogue Nouwassè Joachim and Adjaka Midokpè Luc.

Five candidates have been pre-selected for the position of Financial Services Controller: Hessou N. Pascal, Olou O. Josephine, Adegnandjou O. Clarisse, Houinsou Z. G. Estelle, and Kede Hoindo Victor.

Finally, for the position of Secretary of Administrative Services, Chabi Belvida Percide is the only candidate selected at this stage of the process.

The concerned candidates are invited to make all necessary arrangements to participate in the written test under the required conditions.