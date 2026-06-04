Premier League: Arsenal announces the departure of several players at the end of their contracts.

With just a few weeks to go before the summer transfer window opens, Arsenal has officially confirmed the departure of several players whose contracts expire on June 30, 2026. The London club has indicated that negotiations are still ongoing with three individuals in an attempt to extend their stay at Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal has announced the list of players who will leave the club when their contracts expire on June 30, 2026. This list includes members of the first team, as well as youth teams, particularly the U21 and U18 categories. Several members of the women’s team are also affected.

The players officially leaving the Gunners are:

Sam Chapman

Laia Codina

Harrison Dudziak

Sébastien Ferdinand

Cam’ron Ismail

Will Lannin-Sweet

Katie McCabe

Beth Mead

Josh Nichols

Samuel Onyekachukwu

Victoria Pelova

Alexei Rojas-Fedorushchenko

Barbora Votikova

Naomi Williams

Manuela Zinsberger

However, the London club has clarified that discussions are ongoing with certain players whose contracts also expire on June 30, 2026.

These include:

Caitlin Foord

Alexandre Marciniak

Joshua Ogunnaike

Arsenal hopes to reach an agreement with them in the coming weeks to extend their time at the club. This announcement marks the beginning of a busy summer transfer window at Emirates Stadium, where the management continues its restructuring efforts in preparation for the next season.





