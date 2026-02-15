Benin

Porto-Novo: a motorcyclist arrested with 180 kg of counterfeit medicines after a traffic violation

In Porto-Novo, in the Ouémé Department, a motorcyclist was apprehended with a large quantity of counterfeit pharmaceutical products.

Edouard Djogbénou
HEALTH
Un véhicule de la police républicaine
Véhicule de la police républicaine . @Présidence du Bénin
The arrest occurred after members of the Republican Police intercepted the suspect for a traffic violation. During the loading check, officers discovered about 180 kilograms of counterfeit medicines, with no documentation proving their legal origin or their distribution chain.

The seized products, whose authenticity and composition remain to be established by the competent health authorities, are presumed to be counterfeit medicines.

The vehicle’s driver, not yet publicly identified, has been placed in custody. He will have to answer in court for possession, transport and putting counterfeit pharmaceutical products into circulation, in violation of Benin’s laws.

This arrest follows the regular actions of law enforcement to fight networks distributing illegal medicines, which pose a threat to the health of the population. Investigations are ongoing to determine the origin of the seized products and to identify potential accomplices or networks involved in this trafficking.

