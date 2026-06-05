Benin: the case of TikToker Billy postponed to July 16.

The judicial case of content creator Arsène Kplédo, known on social media by the pseudonym “Billy,” has been postponed again.

The TikToker appeared on Thursday, June 4, 2026, before the Court for the Repression of Economic Offenses and Terrorism (CRIET), as part of proceedings related to his publications about the thwarted coup d’état of December 7, 2025, as well as alleged internet fraud.

Called to the stand around 7:42 PM, the defendant was only in front of the court for a few moments. In the absence of his counsel, the presiding judge decided to postpone the case until July 16, 2026.

However, Arsène Kplédo expressed a desire for the hearings to continue without his lawyer, a request that was not granted by the Court.

For reference, during the previous hearing, the content creator had been extensively questioned about several publications related to the failed coup of December 7, 2025.

The judges had also looked into alleged online fraud. According to the prosecution, he is accused of blocking a client who had asked him to create a monetized account. The defendant disputed these claims and provided explanations to support his defense, pleading not guilty.

With this new postponement, the proceedings continue, and the substance of the case should be examined during the next hearing, provided that the defense is present.