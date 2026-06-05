Messi – Ronaldo: Di Maria believes that the great rivalry now belongs to the past.

For Ángel Di María, the legendary rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo now belongs to history. However, the former Argentine international believes that an exceptional run in the 2026 World Cup could still bring one of the two giants back into the heart of the Ballon d’Or race.

The former glory of Real Madrid and Argentina, Ángel Di María, thinks that the era of the legendary rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo is now over. When asked about the 2026 Ballon d’Or race as the World Cup approaches, the former winger acknowledged that the two icons of world football are no longer among the natural favorites for the ultimate individual award. However, he does not rule out a return to the forefront if one of them performs exceptionally in North America.

Messi and Ronaldo are set to play in their sixth World Cup, a record, during the 2026 edition hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Argentina and Portugal are among the contenders for the world title, although their paths could lead to a clash as early as the quarter-finals if they qualify. With thirteen Ballon d’Ors between them — eight for Messi and five for Ronaldo — the two legends have dominated world football for over a decade. However, for Di María, this historic confrontation lacks the same intensity.

“In the end, there’s no more Messi against Cristiano. This rivalry is over. I don’t think we will see such a strong opposition again,” he told the official Ballon d’Or website. The former Madrid player does believe, however, that a World Cup victory or a major performance in the tournament could revive the chances of either in the race for the trophy. The 2026 Ballon d’Or will mark a historic first: the ceremony will take place in London on October 26, thus becoming the first edition held outside of France.





