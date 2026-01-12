Official: Real Madrid sacks Xabi Alonso

Beaten by FC Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final, Real Madrid ended Xabi Alonso’s tenure and kicked off a new era with Álvaro Arbeloa.

Real Madrid moved on faster than expected. On the day after the defeat to FC Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final (3-2), the Merengue club announced on Monday the end of its collaboration with Xabi Alonso, who had only arrived last summer to take charge of the Madrid bench.

« Real Madrid CF announces that, by mutual agreement between the club and Xabi Alonso, it has been decided to end his tenure as head coach of the first team. Xabi Alonso will always have the affection and admiration of all Madrid supporters, because he is a Real Madrid legend and has always embodied the values of our club. Real Madrid will always be his home. Our club thanks Xabi Alonso and his entire technical staff for their work and dedication during this period, and wishes them good luck for this new stage in their lives», is stated in a press release.

Comunicado Oficial: Xabi Alonso. — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) January 12, 2026

Recruited after two convincing seasons at Bayer Leverkusen, the former midfielder embodied an appealing gamble, blending homegrown identity with tactical promise. But despite encouraging beginnings and some notable successes, notably in La Liga and against Atlético, the irregular results and the constant pressure around the club quickly weakened his position. The defeat to Barça, the league leaders, would be the turning point.

Real Madrid CF announces the appointment of Álvaro Arbeloa to the position of head coach of the first team.






