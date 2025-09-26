BY COUNTRIES
Benin: recruitment of 221 agents announced to strengthen the protection of natural resources

Environment
By Edouard Djogbénou
The Beninese government is strengthening its framework for the sustainable management of natural resources.

At a Council of Ministers meeting on Wednesday, September 24, 2025, the Executive announced the recruitment, based on qualifications, of 221 specialist agents for Water, Forests and Hunting for the year 2025.

These new civil servants will support the agencies responsible for monitoring ecosystems, preserving biodiversity and combating environmental crime.

This measure aims to improve national coverage with qualified personnel, in a context marked by growing challenges related to the management of forest and wildlife resources.

Before taking up their posts, the selected candidates will receive specific training. This will increase their effectiveness in forest management, the preservation of water resources and the protection of wildlife.

With this initiative, the government confirms its intention to further professionalize the forestry and wildlife sector, while strengthening the administration’s capacity to respond to the country’s environmental challenges.

