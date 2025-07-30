Cotonou: Towards the construction of 2 international-scale hotel complexes

- Publicité-

The Beninese tourism sector continues its transformation with the announcement of the upcoming construction of two major hotel and beach complexes in Akpakpa, in the municipality of Cotonou.

This initiative is part of the national strategy for enhancing the beach potential and tourist attractiveness of the coastline. During the Council of Ministers, it was decided to contract a renowned international firm, to oversee the full execution of the project, which includes both studies and the management of the construction work.

Two international standard hotels will be erected on a strategic site by the sea. On one hand, a four-star ROTANA HOTELS RESORTS, which will extend over a surface area of 8.6 hectares. This luxury complex will include 102 rooms, 6 high-end villas, modern sporting facilities, a SPA, multiple restaurants offering a varied culinary palette, panoramic swimming pools, as well as conference rooms that can accommodate both business events and cultural or protocol meetings.

On the other hand, a three-star EDGE by ROTANA hotel will be built on 5.4 hectares, with a capacity of 80 rooms. The site will also include leisure facilities such as swimming pools, sports facilities, wellness areas, restaurants, shopping galleries, and meeting rooms, in a decidedly modern and attractive setting.

Planned for a completion period of 30 months, this dual hotel infrastructure will significantly enhance the tourist accommodation offer of the economic capital, while creating numerous direct and indirect jobs, particularly in the construction, hospitality, services and local commerce sectors.

The ministers in charge of the case have been instructed to closely monitor the various implementation stages, from the design phase through to the delivery of the buildings, in order to ensure compliance with international quality standards and contractual deadlines.

- Publicité-

This initiative is part of the broader program to transform Cotonou into a major tourist destination in West Africa. It is a testament to the government’s firm desire to make tourism a key driver of economic growth, sustainable job creation and improving Benin’s international image.