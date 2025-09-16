BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml Sport image/svg+xml Soccer image/svg+xml Nigeria – Venezuela: a friendly match scheduled for November in the United States
Nigeria

Nigeria – Venezuela: a friendly match scheduled for November in the United States

Soccer
By Paul Arnaud DEGUENON
Update:
Less than 1 min.reading
Des-joueurs-du-Nigéria-célèbrent-leur-but_
Des-joueurs-du-Nigéria-célèbrent-leur-but_
- Advertisement -

As part of preparations for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, Nigeria will play a friendly against Venezuela next November in the United States, local media announced.

Nigeria’s Super Eagles will face Venezuela in a friendly on November 14 in the United States, reports Daily Post.

- Publicité-

The exact venue has not yet been announced. The last meeting between the two sides dates back to 2012, also on American soil, in Miami. That night, Nigeria won 3-1 thanks to goals from Brown Ideye, Nosa Igiebor and Ogenyi Onazi.

This match is part of the Super Eagles’ preparations for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, which will be held in Morocco.

- Publicité-

Before that, the team coached by Eric Chelle will finish its 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign in October, with two decisive matches against Lesotho and Benin.

- Publicité-

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
EN CONTINU
Burkina Faso

Burkina Faso: President of Sierra Leone visits Ouagadougou

Nigeria

“I hope my daughter won’t accept the things I accepted,” Annie Idibia after her divorce from 2Face

World

99,763 citizens aged 100 and over identified in Japan

World

A former imam sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexually abusing four underage girls in a mosque

Benin

Death of Elise Tolah in a car accident: Molare released after two months in prison

Manchester City: bad news for Omar Marmoush ahead of the clash with Man united

Europe

Champions League: with Aubameyang, OM’s squad for the clash against Real Madrid

Europe

Yamal’s injury: Barça and the Spanish Federation trade blows

Benin

Customs recruitment competition: an additional session of fitness tests scheduled

World

A Lionel Messi Panini card fetches a record price

VOIR TOUS LES FLASHS