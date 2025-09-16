Nigeria – Venezuela: a friendly match scheduled for November in the United States

- Advertisement -

As part of preparations for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, Nigeria will play a friendly against Venezuela next November in the United States, local media announced.

Nigeria’s Super Eagles will face Venezuela in a friendly on November 14 in the United States, reports Daily Post.

- Publicité-

The exact venue has not yet been announced. The last meeting between the two sides dates back to 2012, also on American soil, in Miami. That night, Nigeria won 3-1 thanks to goals from Brown Ideye, Nosa Igiebor and Ogenyi Onazi.

This match is part of the Super Eagles’ preparations for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, which will be held in Morocco.

- Publicité-

Before that, the team coached by Eric Chelle will finish its 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign in October, with two decisive matches against Lesotho and Benin.