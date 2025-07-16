BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml News image/svg+xml Company image/svg+xml Municipal election: Togo closes its land borders this Thursday

Municipal election: Togo closes its land borders this Thursday

Company
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
1 min.
Election au Togo; @: Togo officiel
- Publicité-

Two days before the municipal elections, Togolese authorities have decided to take strict security measures. A joint statement published this Tuesday by the Ministry of Territorial Administration, Decentralization and Customary Chieftainship, and the Ministry of Security and Civil Protection announced the closure of all the country’s land borders on Thursday, July 17, 2025, election day.

The measure applies from 00:00 to 23:59, which is the entire election day. In the statement signed by Colonel Hodabalo Awaté and Ambassador Calixte Batossie Madjoulba, this provision aims to “optimize the security of the voting process”.

The authorities are urging citizens, travelers, and border users to show understanding and to strictly respect the measure for the sake of peace and social cohesion.

“Respecting this measure is essential to ensure serenity, social cohesion, peace, and security during this important democratic rendezvous for local life,” specifies the official note published from Lomé.

Municipal Elections Under High Vigilance

Thousands of voters are expected at the polls on Thursday, July 17, 2025, a day declared to be a national holiday.

Members of the defense and security forces (FDS) fulfilled their civic duty in advance Monday, July 14, in accordance with provisions to ensure their availability on election day.

The electoral campaign, meanwhile, ended this Tuesday, July 15 at 23:59, concluding a period of intense political mobilizations on the ground.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
NEWSFEED
Benin

Benin: TikToker Florent Mahougnon sentenced to 24 months in prison

Benin

Fighting corruption: Benin joins the UN’s GlobE Network

Benin

SBEE: The Ivorian Hippolyte Ebagnitchié appointed new director

Benin

Benin: strengthening the staff in several courts

Ivory Coast

Ivory Coast: sad news for the singer Lino Versace

Benin

Benin: appointments from this Wednesday’s council of ministers meeting

Benin

Benin: Complete minutes of the council of ministers meeting from July 16

Benin

Benin: towards the recruitment of 115 civil servants for the benefit of the Directorate of Water, Forests, and Hunting

Benin

Malanville: Child kidnapped on July 1st found, eight suspects arrested

Benin

Benin: Major decisions of the Council of Ministers on July 16

VIEW ALL FEEDS