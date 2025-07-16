Municipal election: Togo closes its land borders this Thursday

- Publicité-

Two days before the municipal elections, Togolese authorities have decided to take strict security measures. A joint statement published this Tuesday by the Ministry of Territorial Administration, Decentralization and Customary Chieftainship, and the Ministry of Security and Civil Protection announced the closure of all the country’s land borders on Thursday, July 17, 2025, election day.

The measure applies from 00:00 to 23:59, which is the entire election day. In the statement signed by Colonel Hodabalo Awaté and Ambassador Calixte Batossie Madjoulba, this provision aims to “optimize the security of the voting process”.

The authorities are urging citizens, travelers, and border users to show understanding and to strictly respect the measure for the sake of peace and social cohesion.

“Respecting this measure is essential to ensure serenity, social cohesion, peace, and security during this important democratic rendezvous for local life,” specifies the official note published from Lomé.

Municipal Elections Under High Vigilance

Thousands of voters are expected at the polls on Thursday, July 17, 2025, a day declared to be a national holiday.

Members of the defense and security forces (FDS) fulfilled their civic duty in advance Monday, July 14, in accordance with provisions to ensure their availability on election day.

The electoral campaign, meanwhile, ended this Tuesday, July 15 at 23:59, concluding a period of intense political mobilizations on the ground.