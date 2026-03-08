Municipal councils: appointment of the boards of directors and heads of commissions

After the installation of the new municipal councils, the arrondissement chiefs and heads of commissions are now known.

After the establishment of the new municipal councils arising from local elections, the various municipalities continue organizing their internal functioning. The arrondissement chiefs (ACs), as well as the chairs and rapporteurs of the standing commissions, are now appointed in several localities.

These nominations come in the wake of the installation of the municipal councils and the election of mayors and their deputies. They help to complete the institutional framework of the communes and to ensure the distribution of responsibilities within the local governance bodies.



In the arrondissements, the arrondissement chiefs will be tasked with serving as the link between the municipal authorities and the communities on the ground. Their role notably includes monitoring the implementation of municipal decisions and ensuring the coordination of development actions at the local level.

Within the municipal councils, the standing commissions also play a strategic role. Charged with examining technical files and guiding the council’s decisions, they operate in several areas such as economic and financial affairs, land and environmental issues, and the social and cultural sectors.

With the designation of the arrondissement chiefs and the establishment of the commissions’ offices, the communes now have all the bodies needed to fully commit to the new mandate and to lead local policies in the service of the people.