BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml News image/svg+xml Economy image/svg+xml Microcrédit Alafia: loan amounts increased to 200,000 FCFA

Microcrédit Alafia: loan amounts increased to 200,000 FCFA

Economy
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
1 min.
Véronique Tognifodé, professeur agrégé en Gynécologie Obstétrique, ministre des Affaires Sociales et de la Microfinance
Véronique Tognifodé, professeur agrégé en Gynécologie Obstétrique, ministre des Affaires Sociales et de la Microfinance
- Publicité-

People wishing to benefit from the Alafia microcredit can now access loans of up to 200,000 FCFA. This increase was decided by the government at the Council of Ministers on Wednesday, September 24, 2025, as part of the imminent launch of the program’s third phase.

According to the official report, “the government has indicated its agreement for the deployment of the third phase and has decided to authorize the Fonds national de microfinance to grant loans of 200,000 FCFA repayable over 12 months, with an interest rate capped at 8% per year, i.e., 4% for 6 months.”

This new tranche of funding responds to market realities and the requests of beneficiaries. The government also stresses that the credit operations of the first two phases were met with strong interest from the public.

To improve coverage and allow a greater number of applicants to access the program, the number of Decentralized Financial Systems (SFD) has been increased to 20, with six new partners added.

In addition, the insurance premium rate was reduced, falling from 1.2% to 0.35% of the loan amount for all phases. The implementation report for the first two phases shows that as of August 31, 2025, a total of 47.4 billion FCFA had been disbursed, for loans ranging from 30,000 FCFA to 100,000 FCFA.

This government decision marks an important step toward strengthening financial inclusion and supporting microentrepreneurs in the country.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
NEWSFEED
Benin

Law on people of African descent: Olivier Serva, French MP, obtains Beninese citizenship

Benin

Benin: the Baccalaureate Office digitizes requests for official documents via an online platform

Benin

Savalou : a young girl found decapitated on the Logozohè road

Benin

Benin: Daniel Edah officially joins Les Démocrates and calls for reconciliation and prosperity

Nigeria

Tiwa Savage reveals that her viral sex tape was the result of a bet

Burkina Faso

UFOA B U17 Tournament 2025: Nigeria already sends a warning to Burkina Faso

Benin

Benin: ANDF denies any sale of land parcels and urges vigilance

Cameroon

U-17 Women’s World Cup: Morocco vs. Brazil, Ivory Coast vs. Spain, the full draw

Benin

World Cup 2026 (Q): several key Super Eagles players uncertain for Nigeria-Benin clash

Benin

Ouidah: Three luxury hotels set to be built soon in Avlékété

VIEW ALL FEEDS