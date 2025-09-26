Microcrédit Alafia: loan amounts increased to 200,000 FCFA

- Publicité-

People wishing to benefit from the Alafia microcredit can now access loans of up to 200,000 FCFA. This increase was decided by the government at the Council of Ministers on Wednesday, September 24, 2025, as part of the imminent launch of the program’s third phase.

According to the official report, “the government has indicated its agreement for the deployment of the third phase and has decided to authorize the Fonds national de microfinance to grant loans of 200,000 FCFA repayable over 12 months, with an interest rate capped at 8% per year, i.e., 4% for 6 months.”

This new tranche of funding responds to market realities and the requests of beneficiaries. The government also stresses that the credit operations of the first two phases were met with strong interest from the public.

To improve coverage and allow a greater number of applicants to access the program, the number of Decentralized Financial Systems (SFD) has been increased to 20, with six new partners added.

In addition, the insurance premium rate was reduced, falling from 1.2% to 0.35% of the loan amount for all phases. The implementation report for the first two phases shows that as of August 31, 2025, a total of 47.4 billion FCFA had been disbursed, for loans ranging from 30,000 FCFA to 100,000 FCFA.

This government decision marks an important step toward strengthening financial inclusion and supporting microentrepreneurs in the country.