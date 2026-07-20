2026 World Cup: Spain hits the jackpot, Argentina rewarded for its 2nd place

Crowned against Argentina (1-0) in the final of the 2026 World Cup, Spain will pocket 50 million dollars from FIFA. Finalist, Argentina leaves with 33 million, while England, in third place, surpasses France on the rewards table.

The amount of bonuses paid by FIFA following the 2026 World Cup is now known. Crowned at the end of a tight final held in New Jersey, Spain triumphed over Argentina (1-0) to claim the world title. The only goal of the match was scored in extra time by FC Barcelona forward, Ferran Torres.

According to information from NDTV Sports, La Roja will receive a bonus of 50 million dollars as world champion. Unlucky finalist, Argentina walks away with 33 million dollars. In the match for third place, England came out on top against France after a spectacular duel (6-4), thus winning a reward of 29 million dollars. The Blues, in fourth place, will receive 27 million dollars.