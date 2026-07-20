FIFA ranking July 2026: Spain dethrones Argentina, Morocco and Norway making significant progress, the top 20 in the world.

In the wake of the 2026 World Cup, FIFA has unveiled its new world ranking. Crowned world champion, Spain takes the lead in the international hierarchy, while several nations, like Morocco, Mexico, and Norway, make notable gains.

Crowned as the 2026 world champion, Spain sits atop the new FIFA ranking, dethroning Argentina, which drops to second after losing in the final. France retains its third place, ahead of England, while Brazil re-enters the Top 5. Morocco continues its spectacular rise by gaining one position to achieve a historic sixth place in the world, confirming its status among the best teams globally. In contrast, Portugal drops two ranks and is now seventh, behind Brazil and Morocco. Belgium benefits from this readjustment to move up to eighth place, ahead of the Netherlands.

Mexico signs one of the best progressions at the top of the ranking. Thanks to its performance in the World Cup, the Mexican team jumps four places to enter the Top 10. Further down, Colombia continues its ascent and settles in 11th place. Switzerland also has a successful outcome with a five-place jump, reaching the 14th position. Conversely, Germany, Croatia, and Italy lose ground after disappointing performances. The United States and Japan continue their steady rise, while Senegal exits the Top 15 after a drop of three places. The biggest gain goes to Norway, which jumps twelve positions to join the Top 20 at 19th place. Uruguay rounds out this group of the top twenty nations despite a drop of four ranks.

Updated Top 20 of the FIFA ranking: