BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml Sport image/svg+xml Soccer image/svg+xml Transfer Market: Victor Boniface Reacts to Failed Move to AC Milan
Nigeria

Transfer Market: Victor Boniface Reacts to Failed Move to AC Milan

Soccer
By Paul Arnaud DEGUENON
Update:
Less than 1 min.reading
L'attaquant nigérian du Bayer Leverkusen, Victor Boniface@google
- Advertisement -

Rejected by AC Milan after a medical deemed unsatisfactory, Victor Boniface was eventually loaned to Werder Bremen. The Nigerian striker has now spoken out about a deal that generated much debate.

Boniface broke his silence this week. The Bayer Leverkusen forward, currently on loan at Werder Bremen, addressed for the first time the collapse of his summer transfer to AC Milan.

- Publicité-

The Super Eagles striker had undergone medical tests in Milan, but some results raised concerns within the Rossoneri, who ultimately decided not to finalize the deal.

Speaking to journalists on Wednesday, Boniface gave his version of events: “If the agreement with Milan didn’t go through, it wasn’t my fault. They were the ones who decided not to move forward,” he said.

- Publicité-

The 23-year-old Nigerian added: “I have a strong mentality. If it was meant to happen, it would have happened. If not, then I move on and keep going.”

- Publicité-

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
EN CONTINU
Benin

Benin: Expérience Tèbè’s MPL withdraws from the Opposition Consultation Framework

Benin

Youth Day: Dedras NGO, Care Benin/Togo, and ECOWAS join forces for the future

Benin

2026 Presidential Election: Government Responds to Calls for Romuald Wadagni’s Resignation

Benin

Agoué: Robbery Foiled in a Church Thanks to Pastor and Police Intervention

Benin

2026 Presidential Election: Bertin Coovi Defends Romuald Wadagni and Slams Calls for His Resignation

Benin

Benin 2026 Presidential Election: Religious Leaders Call for Talon-Yayi Meeting

Morocco

World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Morocco Becomes First African Nation to Qualify

Morocco

World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Mauritania 2-0 Togo, Morocco 5-0 Niger, All Friday’s Results

World

World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Messi Equals Cristiano Ronaldo’s Record

Benin

World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: South Africa Crush Lesotho, Benin Edge Zimbabwe

VOIR TOUS LES FLASHS