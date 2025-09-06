Transfer Market: Victor Boniface Reacts to Failed Move to AC Milan

- Advertisement -

Rejected by AC Milan after a medical deemed unsatisfactory, Victor Boniface was eventually loaned to Werder Bremen. The Nigerian striker has now spoken out about a deal that generated much debate.

Boniface broke his silence this week. The Bayer Leverkusen forward, currently on loan at Werder Bremen, addressed for the first time the collapse of his summer transfer to AC Milan.

The Super Eagles striker had undergone medical tests in Milan, but some results raised concerns within the Rossoneri, who ultimately decided not to finalize the deal.

Speaking to journalists on Wednesday, Boniface gave his version of events: “If the agreement with Milan didn’t go through, it wasn’t my fault. They were the ones who decided not to move forward,” he said.

The 23-year-old Nigerian added: “I have a strong mentality. If it was meant to happen, it would have happened. If not, then I move on and keep going.”