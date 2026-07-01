August 1, 2026, in Benin: traffic rearranged on the Marina Boulevard from July 1 to August 2.

As the celebration of the 66th anniversary of Benin’s independence approaches, the General Directorate of the Republican Police has announced a temporary traffic adjustment on the Boulevard de la Marina, at the height of the Esplanade de l’Amazone. Users are invited to follow the detour routes that have been established.

The General Directorate of the Republican Police announced, through a statement dated June 30, 2026, a temporary traffic adjustment on the Boulevard de la Marina, near the Esplanade de l’Amazone.

This measure will be in effect from July 1 to August 2, 2026, as part of the preparations for the 66th anniversary of Benin’s independence. According to the statement, this decision is motivated by “the installation of stands, cohesion exercises, and the military parade.”

To facilitate traffic, detour routes have been defined. Users coming from the Novotel will have to take the street of the Golden Tulip hotel, then the road located behind the Esplanade de l’Amazone before joining the boulevard. Those coming from the Autonomous Port of Cotonou will follow the opposite route by passing through the ramp located near the Esplanade de l’Amazone.

The Republican Police invites drivers and other road users to “respect the temporary signage as well as the instructions of the police officers deployed on site” to ensure smooth traffic flow and the safety of all.

They also apologize to the public for any inconvenience these restrictions may cause during this period of preparation for the national festivities.