2026 World Cup – All-time top scorers ranking: Mbappé chases Messi

Author of a brace against Sweden, Kylian Mbappé has reached a new historic milestone. The captain of the French team is now the second highest scorer in the history of the World Cup, behind Lionel Messi.

Kylian Mbappé continues to write his legend. Thanks to his brace during France’s convincing victory over Sweden (3-0) in the Round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup, the captain of Les Bleus has become the second highest scorer in the history of the tournament. The 27-year-old forward now has 17 World Cup goals, surpassing former German international Miroslav Klose, who finished his career with 16 goals on the world stage.

Since the beginning of this 2026 edition, Mbappé has also posted impressive stats with six goals and two assists, placing him among the most decisive players in the tournament. He shares the total number of goals with Lionel Messi, but leads the Argentine in the number of assists. However, both superstars have one thing in common: they have both surpassed Miroslav Klose’s historic record during this World Cup.

Top scorers in World Cup history: