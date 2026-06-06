Market: Marcus Rashford rules out Arsenal and favors Barça

Courted by several Premier League clubs, Marcus Rashford has a clear preference for his future. The Manchester United forward wants to continue his adventure at FC Barcelona, where he regained his best form last season.

The future of Marcus Rashford seems to be moving away from Manchester United. According to information from the Spanish media Sport, the England international is not interested in a transfer to Arsenal during the upcoming summer transfer window. However, the Gunners are not the only ones in the mix. Tottenham and Newcastle are also closely monitoring the situation of the 28-year-old forward, whose future at Old Trafford appears increasingly uncertain.

But Rashford is said to have already made his choice. According to the Spanish press, the Englishman prefers a permanent return to FC Barcelona, where he played on loan last season. After a convincing campaign in the blaugrana colors, he contributed to Barça’s title win in La Liga, ahead of Real Madrid. These performances are believed to have convinced the Catalan executives to attempt to keep him long-term.

The Barcelona club has thus decided to recruit the English forward permanently. However, no agreement has yet been reached with Manchester United regarding the terms of the transfer. Discussions between the two clubs are expected to continue in the coming weeks, as Rashford continues to prioritize the Spanish champions.



