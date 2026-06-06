Market: Jürgen Klopp shuts the door on Real Madrid

Announced as a possible option for the Real Madrid bench, Jürgen Klopp does not plan to return to coaching in the immediate future. His entourage has denied any contact and assured that the German is fully flourishing in his role at Red Bull.

Jürgen Klopp will not be the next coach of Real Madrid. While his name has recently been mentioned in the Spanish capital, the former Liverpool manager is not considering a return to the sidelines anytime soon. This rumor gained traction after statements made by Enrique Riquelme, a candidate for the presidency of Real Madrid against Florentino Pérez. As part of his campaign, Riquelme promised to appoint Klopp as head coach of the first team if he wins the elections.

A prospect quickly dismissed by Marc Kosicke, the agent of the German tactician. When questioned by Sky Germany, he sought to put an end to the speculation surrounding his client’s future. “ It’s annoying ,” he stated. He then added: “He has no intention of taking over a club and he is happy at Red Bull.” Since leaving Liverpool at the end of the 2023-2024 season, Klopp has distanced himself from the pitch to take on a new challenge within the Red Bull group, where he holds a strategic role in the organization’s sports development. Despite the interest that his profile may generate among several top European clubs, the former Reds coach seems determined to pursue this new adventure, far from the daily pressure of the touchlines.



