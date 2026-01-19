Legislative elections 2026: slight revision of the Democrats’ score by the Constitutional Court

According to the final results proclaimed by the Constitutional Court, the Les Démocrates party obtains 16.20% of the ballots cast, compared to 16.16% announced in the initial trends communicated by the CENA.

La suite après la publicité

You're currently on the classic version Try Benin Web TV 2.0 now. Discover BWTV 2.0

This marginal increase of 0.04 percentage points does not alter the overall balance of the election, nor the application of the legal 20% threshold required to access the distribution of seats.

As a result, despite this upward adjustment, Les Démocrates remain excluded from the tenth legislature.

This statistical correction illustrates the usual adjustments between provisional trends and final results, with no major legal or political impact on the configuration of the National Assembly arising from the January 11, 2026 election.

Should we remind you? Only the two major political formations of the movement, namely the Bloc Républicain and Union Progressiste le Renouveau, have reached the 20% threshold in all electoral constituencies.

Joseph DJOGBENOU’s party thus comes out with 60 deputies against 49 for the White Horse Party.