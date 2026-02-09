Yaya Touré vs Didier Drogba: Wilfried Bony has made his choice

Asked about the best teammate of his career, the former Ivory Coast striker Wilfried Bony named Yaya Touré, praising the intelligence and power of the former Manchester City midfielder.

La suite après la publicité

Wilfried Bony has spoken. Asked about the best teammate of his career, the former Stoke City forward did not name Didier Drogba, though an icon of Ivorian football and Chelsea legend. His pick fell on Yaya Touré, whom he regards as the most memorable player he has played with.

The three men have worn the Ivory Coast jersey together, but Bony also shared the locker room with Touré at Manchester City, within a golden generation that included notably David Silva and Sergio Agüero. An experience that clearly left a lasting impression on the 37-year-old striker.

Invited to the Obi One podcast, Bony did not hesitate when asked to name the best player he has played with. “I choose Yaya Touré. I imagine Didier Drogba won’t be very happy,” he confessed frankly.

The former Ivory Coast international then justified his choice by analyzing profiles. “I am a striker. I think Drogba wouldn’t pick me either; he would prefer those who can feed him the ball. And I would understand him, because he is also a striker”, he explained.

Speaking highly of his former partner, Bony highlighted Touré’s exceptional qualities. “Yaya has exceptional football intelligence. He may seem slow, but once he gets going, he’s a machine. After the first five meters, it’s over: he’s powerful, fast and extremely intelligent”, he concluded.