“It was the right time,” Dembélé has no regrets about leaving Barça.

Having played for Barça between 2017 and 2023, Ousmane Dembélé believes he made the right decision in joining PSG. The French international claims that this change has allowed him to take a step forward, both in terms of sports performance and managing his physical condition.

Ousmane Dembélé reflected on one of the major turning points in his career: his departure from FC Barcelona to join Paris Saint-Germain. The French forward now believes he made the right choice in leaving Catalonia to take on a new challenge in the French capital. Arriving at Barça in 2017, Dembélé wore the blaugrana colors for six seasons. Despite his immense potential, his time in Spain was marked by numerous injuries that hindered his progress. Nevertheless, the French international played 185 matches in the Catalan jersey, scoring a total of 40 goals across all competitions.

Asked by Marca about his decision to join PSG, the 29-year-old player stated that he has no regrets. “Yes, I think it was the right decision. For me, the time had come to leave the club. However, I was very attached to Barça, a club I have supported since my childhood.” he explained. Dembélé also emphasized the importance of Luis Enrique’s role in his career choice. “It was important for me to sign with Paris Saint-Germain. I spoke with Luis Enrique, who has been following me for a long time and whom I know very well. I also talked with the president and the sporting director of the club.”

The former Borussia Dortmund player feels that he has leveled up since arriving in Paris, particularly due to better physical management. “My beginnings in Spain were complicated because of injuries. Today, I have more experience and I understand my body much better. That has helped me a lot. I also benefit from the work of Luis Enrique and his staff, who know exactly how to manage me.” he concluded. Now thriving at PSG, Dembélé seems to have found the stability that sometimes eluded him during his time in Barcelona.





