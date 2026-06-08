“It might not have been the right time,” Lamine Yamal on the 2025 Ballon d’Or.

Second behind Ousmane Dembélé during the 2025 Ballon d’Or, Lamine Yamal actually thought he would win the prestigious award. In hindsight, the FC Barcelona prodigy believes that this setback was beneficial for his development.

Lamine Yamal showed great maturity when reflecting on the 2025 Ballon d’Or, ultimately won by Ousmane Dembélé. The FC Barcelona winger acknowledged that he expected to be crowned, before reassessing his judgment over time. After an outstanding season in the blaugrana colors, the Spanish international was among the top favorites to succeed Rodri. He ultimately finished in second place in the rankings, behind the Paris Saint-Germain forward.

When asked about this disappointment, Yamal admitted that he was confident in his chances at the time of the ceremony. “I thought I was going to win in 2025, given everything that had happened during the year,” shared the Barça player. But with more reflection, the young prodigy now believes that this outcome may have been the best for him. “Thinking back, I think it was a very good thing for Dembélé to win the trophy.”

At just 18 years old, Yamal feels that he may not have been fully prepared to grasp the significance of such an award. “Beyond my development as a player, I don’t think it was the right time for me to win the Ballon d’Or. I was still very young and probably wouldn’t have appreciated what this award truly represents.” Nevertheless, the Barcelonian does not hide his ambitions for the future. “We’ll see if this year will be mine,” he concluded with a smile. Already regarded as one of the best players of his generation, Lamine Yamal is once again among the main contenders for the Ballon d’Or and could soon have his name on the list of winners of the most prestigious individual award in world football.



