Nigeria: 52 people abducted in a village in Zamfara State.

Fifty-two people were kidnapped on the night from Saturday to Sunday by an armed group in Zamfara State, in northwestern Nigeria. This region is particularly affected by attacks from criminal groups known as “bandits” and by jihadist fighters.

The attack occurred around 1 a.m. in the village of Kasuwar Daji, located in the northeast of the state. Armed men arrived by motorcycle and entered several homes before taking several dozen villagers hostage.

However, a military base for the Fansan Yamma operation is just a few kilometers from the village. This operation was established to combat kidnapping and cattle rustling, which are frequent in this part of the country.

Before targeting the residents, the assailants had aimed at the military camp. The exchange of fire resulted in two deaths, a soldier and a policeman, while two military personnel were injured.

An Attack Despite the Presence of Security Forces

In a statement released on Sunday, the Nigerian army described the intervention as “a successful defense” and a “significant operational setback for the terrorists.” However, authorities did not announce the release of the kidnapped individuals nor clarify if search operations were ongoing.

Kidnappings for ransom remain a lucrative activity for armed groups active in northwest Nigeria. Isolated villages and poorly secured routes are regularly targeted, despite the deployment of units dedicated to combating crime.

In a monthly report published at the end of the week, Nigerian security forces claimed to have rescued 393 kidnapping victims during the month of July. They also stated that they had killed or arrested several hundred individuals described as “terrorists.”

The attack in Kasuwar Daji illustrates the persistence of violence in Zamfara State, where military operations continue against mobile and heavily armed groups. Mass abductions fuel the concern of local populations, who are regularly faced with ransom demands and forced displacements.