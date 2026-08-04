DRC: the expulsion of a Congolese officer blocks the verification of the ceasefire.

The mechanism responsible for verifying the ceasefire between Kinshasa and the AFC/M23 remains paralyzed, following the expulsion of a Congolese officer deployed in Goma. Established to monitor potential violations of the truce, this mechanism has still not begun its work, nearly four months after its official implementation.

In mid-July 2026, three officers from the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo were sent to Goma to represent the FARDC within the Expanded Joint Verification Mechanism, the MCVE+. A few days after their arrival, one of them was expelled from the areas controlled by the AFC/M23.

The Congolese government claims that this expulsion occurred “without valid reason.” For Kinshasa, this decision is seen as a maneuver intended to delay the deployment of the mechanism and prevent the verification of accusations from both sides.

The AFC/M23 presents a different version. According to several sources close to the movement, the officer who arrived in Goma did not match the identity mentioned in the documents officially transmitted to the parties. The group also claims that he is a former member of the Congolese military intelligence, having served in Goma, and suspects he was sent to conduct espionage activities.

A Discrepancy Regarding the Officer’s Identity

According to these same sources, the AFC/M23 had considered expelling the three Congolese officers before ultimately rejecting only one of them. The movement highlights the inconsistencies noted in the information provided about the concerned military personnel.

Conversely, Congolese sources attribute the dispute to a technical error in the transmission of the verbal notes. An initial identity was reportedly communicated before it was corrected, resulting in the confusion that led to the expulsion.

Other Congolese security sources confirm that the officer belongs to the intelligence services. However, they argue that this experience is an asset, particularly due to his knowledge of the files and the security situation in the region.

The deadlock occurs as both parties continue to accuse each other of ceasefire violations on the ground. The MCVE+ was specifically supposed to verify these allegations and provide a common framework to establish the facts.