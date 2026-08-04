Mauritania intensifies its aerial sowing to combat desertification.

Mauritania has recently launched a new aerial seeding campaign aimed at restoring its vegetation cover. About three tons of tree seeds have been scattered across areas in nine regions of the country.

This operation aims to combat desertification, which affects approximately 84% of Mauritania’s territory. The phenomenon is fueled by episodes of severe drought, worsened by climate change, as well as human activities.

Overgrazing, agricultural clearing, and the cutting of wood for charcoal production weaken the soils. In several regions, these practices reduce vegetation and accelerate the advance of desert areas.

Mauritanian authorities present the restoration of vegetation cover as an environmental priority. They favor species capable of withstanding the conditions of arid and semi-arid regions.

Seeds that require monitoring

The use of species adapted to drought is a relevant approach, according to Jean-Luc Chotte, president of the French scientific committee on desertification and emeritus research director at the Research Institute for Development. However, the aerial spraying of seeds alone does not guarantee the success of the operation.

Once placed on the ground, the seed must be sufficiently protected from the wind to be able to germinate. It then needs water, followed by attentive monitoring so that young shoots are not destroyed by livestock or wild animals.

The protection of seedlings is particularly important in grazing areas, where herds move freely. Without on-site supervision, some of the seeds may fail to reach the tree stage.

Mauritania has been conducting aerial seeding campaigns for several years. The Ministry of Environment regularly claims that these operations yield encouraging results, but it has not published precise data on the number of trees that have survived.