Morocco: families are searching for their missing relatives after perilous crossings to Ceuta.

The illegal crossing of migrants from Morocco to the Spanish enclave of Ceuta has resulted in at least 11 deaths, according to the Moroccan Ministry of the Interior. Dozens of people are also reported missing, according to the Moroccan Association for Human Rights, which is trying to assist families in locating their loved ones.

For several days, families have been gathering at the border between Morocco and Ceuta in hopes of obtaining information about relatives who attempted to cross the barrier. Some come from distant cities like Tétouan or Ceuta and stay there day and night, according to Jamila, a member of the association.

“There are families from other cities in Morocco who are staying there day and night,” she reported. They are waiting for news about their children, brothers, or other family members, amid an atmosphere of great concern.

The AMDH claims to have been contacted by around thirty families who have not heard from their relatives for several days. The search efforts are complicated by the conditions of the crossing, with many migrants having lost their phones or not having any means to recharge them.

Searches Limited by Lack of Information

“There is a very significant number; we are talking about dozens of people,” Jamila said. The association plans to continue its efforts to gather information and attempt to identify the missing persons.

To assist families, the AMDH uses social media and contacts individuals present in the reception centers in Ceuta. Photographs are notably shared to verify whether certain missing migrants are among those being taken care of.

Some searches have already managed to locate relatives, but the association’s resources remain limited in light of the number of migrants arriving in the enclave. According to Spanish authorities, over 50,000 people have attempted to cross the border at Ceuta.