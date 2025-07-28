In the face of challenges and difficulties, Tiani invites Nigerians to read the Quran.

- Advertisement -

On the second anniversary of the seizure of power by the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP), General Abdourahamane Tiani delivered a solemn speech marked by both clarity on Niger’s current challenges and a call to faith, national unity, and work. Faced with the difficulties the country is encountering, the Head of State invited his compatriots to intensify prayers and participate in readings of the Holy Quran across the territory.

In his address to the Nation, General Tiani recalled the obstacles encountered since July 26, 2023, the date of the overthrow of the previous regime. He condemned the actions of what he terms a “reactionary neocolonial system,” and highlighted attempts at destabilization involving economic sanctions, disinformation campaigns, terrorism, and informational warfare.

For the head of the junta, these maneuvers have a tangible impact on the daily lives of Nigeriens because they cause uncertainty and division. So, he warned against the effects of these external pressures, which sometimes shift attention away from the progress made, in his view, on the path to sovereignty.

“A difficult path but accepted”

Tiani agrees with the course taken over the past two years as a strategic choice, based on dignity and emancipation. Rejecting any return to previous policies which he accuses of perpetuating corruption and dependence, he advocates for a project of rebuilding rooted in a desire for change. This project, he explains, unfolds according to a clear roadmap defined in the Charter of Rebuilding adopted in March 2025 at the end of the national deliberations in Niamey.

The head of the transition in Niger also highlighted the early advances of this rebuilding such as the establishment of transition institutions like the State Court, the Court of Accounts, or the Advisory Council of Rebuilding. These bodies, according to him, represent the foundation of a future sovereign and prosperous Niger.

The call to work and to pray

Applauding the efforts of farmers, entrepreneurs, and public servants involved in the large irrigation program, Tiani expressed satisfaction with the current food availability, stating that the country has not experienced a lean period this year – a first according to authorities. He also highlighted the benefits of the Homeland Safeguard Solidarity Fund, which has allowed several concrete achievements thanks to popular mobilization.

But beyond civic and economic engagement, the Nigerien president also places his hope in spirituality. Aware of tensions and social fatigue, he asked Nigeriens to turn to God. It is with this in mind that he decided to limit the commemorative activities of the second anniversary of the CNSP to sessions of reading the Quran and collective prayers, throughout the territory.

“More than ever, we need Allah”, he concluded in an exhortation to the population to invoke divine mercy (rahama) on the country and for a generous rainy season, as well as success for all national and individual projects.