Grand Nokoué wholesale market: development of warehouses open to the private sector

The Beninese government is issuing a call for expressions of interest for the development of private warehouses in Calavi, as part of the Grand Nokoué agri-food logistics platform and wholesale market project.

The objective is to attract private investors to equip the area with modern storage facilities necessary to structure the national logistics chain.

The project involves a 60-hectare site within the Grand Nokoué perimeter. On this land, 35 hectares will be allocated to the logistics platform of the Port autonome de Cotonou, while the remaining 25 hectares are open to private investors wishing to build warehouses or other storage facilities.

Terms and conditions for investors

Interested promoters (individuals or legal entities) must submit an application dossier. This dossier must include: a letter of request specifying the desired area, a project brief including the estimated cost including all taxes, the sources of financing, and the completion timeline.

A deposit of 50 000 FCFA per m² is required before signing the construction lease. This deposit will be refunded once the works are completed, provided that the specifications and deadlines have been respected.

The maximum period allowed for carrying out the works is twelve months. In addition, to encourage participation, a symbolic rent of one CFA franc per year is offered for the first five years of operation.

Applications must be submitted before October 30, 2025 at 5:00 PM. They can be handed in to the secretariat of the Société Immobilière et d’Aménagement Urbain (SIMAU), boulevard Saint-Michel, Cotonou, or sent by email to [email protected].

This initiative is part of the government’s strategic vision to modernize the agri-food sector, improve logistics, facilitate the preservation and storage of staple food products, while decongesting traditional markets such as the Dantokpa market. The future Akassato wholesale market, covering 168 hectares, is one of the pillars of this transformation.