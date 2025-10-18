Gayton McKenzie wants Nigeria to miss the 2026 World Cup, and the issue is causing controversy

The South African Minister of Sport, Gayton McKenzie, sparked a heated controversy by saying he did not want Nigeria to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

The South African Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, created controversy by publicly stating he did not want Nigeria to qualify for the 2026 World Cup. His remarks refer to the dispute that marred South Africa’s campaign: Bafana Bafana had three points and three goals deducted after fielding an ineligible player against Lesotho, a sanction that reignited debates about sporting fairness. Nigeria was among the federations that protested and asked for FIFA’s intervention.

Yet, despite these twists, South Africa finished top of Group C, one point ahead of Nigeria. But McKenzie’s reaction surprised many with its vehemence. Asked in an interview reposted on X by journalist Robert Marawa, the minister was blunt: “Let me be very clear: I want them not to qualify. Let me just make that clear. They tried… I knew what they were doing behind the scenes. I want them to lose.”

CONTINUE AFTER THIS AD

He went on in the same vein: “Nigeria should not take part in the World Cup. Another African country should participate.” These statements come at a time when football authorities and observers usually call for respect for procedures and calm after disciplinary decisions. They risk souring relations between federations and fueling a political controversy around an already delicate sporting matter.