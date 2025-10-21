Exports: Benin entrusts Havas Paris with promoting the “Pain de Sucre” pineapple in France

The Beninese government has signed a contract with the French communications agency Havas Paris to promote the emblematic Beninese pineapple variety, Ananas Pain de Sucre, on the French market.

This decision is part of a broader strategy to enhance high-value agricultural value chains and increase exports.

According to the minutes of the latest Council of Ministers, this partnership aims to position the Ananas Pain de Sucre as a premium product, recognize its organoleptic qualities, and strengthen its visibility among French consumers.

The choice of an international agency reflects the State’s desire to entrust this mission to an organization capable of developing a promotional campaign adapted to the European market.

The project is anchored within the framework of the Government Action Program (PAG), which makes access to export markets one of the pillars of social development. It also reflects the dynamic of Sino-Beninese-European cooperation already visible in other sectors such as infrastructure, energy, or agri-food.

Through this initiative, Cotonou intends not only to increase export volumes, but also to improve the product’s perception on French shelves by strengthening the visibility of the « Made in Benin » brand and by guaranteeing buyers the required quality standards.