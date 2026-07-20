“Look at what this means to him,” Messi’s tears after the World Cup final move Thierry Henry.

Moved by the images of Lionel Messi in tears after the 2026 World Cup final, Thierry Henry wanted to defend the commitment of the Argentine captain. The former French international emphasized the deep love the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner has for his country.

The images left a lasting impression. After Argentina’s defeat to Spain (1-0, extra time) in the 2026 World Cup final, Lionel Messi appeared very emotional as he received his runner-up medal. This moment particularly touched Thierry Henry. As a consultant for Fox Sports, the former French team striker and Arsenal legend highlighted the captain’s passion for his national jersey, while some have questioned his attachment to the Albiceleste at times. “Look at what this means to him. If you’ve ever doubted his motivation, just look at this image. See what it signifies for him,” said Henry.

The former goalscorer for the Blues continued his tribute by stressing the complete dedication of the 39-year-old player. “Everyone applauds because you see what this represents. He has already achieved everything, but look at him. Look at this passion, this desire, and the love he has for his country and everything he gives for it,” he added. Despite the painful outcome of the final, Lionel Messi once again made history in the World Cup. The Argentine captain finished the tournament with eight goals, significantly contributing to the Albiceleste’s journey to the final stage of the competition. As questions linger about the future of his international career, messages of respect and admiration continue to pour in to celebrate the mark Messi has left wearing the Argentine jersey.