World Cup 2026: “We will be very sad if you stop,” Zlatan Ibrahimovic to Messi

After Argentina’s defeat in the 2026 World Cup final against Spain, Zlatan Ibrahimović sent a strong message to Lionel Messi. The former Swedish international hopes to see the Albiceleste captain continue to play for as long as possible.

The defeat of Argentina in the 2026 World Cup final did not leave Zlatan Ibrahimović indifferent. The former Swedish striker paid tribute to Lionel Messi, who was defeated by Spain (1-0, after extra time) on Sunday, and praised the immense career of his former teammate at FC Barcelona. At 39 years old, the Argentine captain could not deliver a second consecutive World Cup title to his country. This is another disappointment following an exceptional tournament run, which could also mark the end of his journey with the World Cup.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding Messi’s international future, Ibrahimović urged the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner to continue his adventure with the Albiceleste. “I hope he can continue playing for as long as possible so that we can still enjoy him,” said the former Barça player on Fox Sports. When asked about the possibility of Messi participating in the 2030 World Cup, Ibrahimović acknowledged that the future remains uncertain. “Will we see him in another World Cup? I don’t know, you can never know. But we have been lucky to enjoy him, and we are happy that he continues to play. We will be very sad when he decides to stop,” he added.

The two men shared the same locker room at FC Barcelona during the 2009-2010 season, a short period marked by the presence of several great stars within the Catalan club. While Lionel Messi has not yet announced his decision regarding the continuation of his international career, tributes are pouring in after what could have been his last appearance in a World Cup. This is yet another testament to the exceptional mark left by the Argentine in football history.