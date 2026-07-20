Bohicon: an apprentice mason dies in the collapse of a wall during an égungun performance

The excitement of a cultural event turned into tragedy this Saturday, July 18, 2026, in Houawé Wangnassa, a neighborhood in the Bohicon municipality. A young man in his twenties, an apprentice mason by trade, lost his life following the sudden collapse of a masonry structure during a traditional Egungun performance.

According to details reported by Radio Alohado, a large crowd had gathered to watch the demonstrations of the woven masks. To get a better view of the scene, several spectators had leaned against or positioned themselves behind an adjacent wall. Under the pressure or due to the fragility of the structure, the wall suddenly collapsed, burying several people present under its debris.

Severely injured during the impact, the young apprentice mason did not survive his wounds and passed away on the spot, even before the emergency services arrived at the scene of the tragedy.