United Kingdom: Andy Burnham appointed Prime Minister after Keir Starmer’s resignation

The United Kingdom has a new Prime Minister. Moments after the official resignation of Keir Starmer, the leader of the Labour Party, Andy Burnham was tasked by King Charles III on Monday, July 20, 2026, to form a government. The former mayor of Greater Manchester succeeds a leader who spent two years at Downing Street (the official residence).

King Charles III officially appointed Andy Burnham as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom on Monday, July 20, 2026. The announcement was made by Buckingham Palace shortly after a meeting between the sovereign and the new leader of the Labour Party.

This appointment comes just minutes after the official resignation of Keir Starmer. Before leaving 10 Downing Street, the former Prime Minister expressed that he was “proud” of the work accomplished during his two years at the head of the British government.

At 56 years old, Andy Burnham succeeds Keir Starmer, who came to power in July 2024 following a large victory for the Labour Party in the general elections. This election ended fourteen years of Conservative governments.

Before taking the helm of the government, Andy Burnham was the mayor of Greater Manchester, a position he held until last month. An influential figure in the Labour Party, he is now tasked by King Charles III with forming a new government team.

His arrival at Downing Street opens a new political chapter in the United Kingdom. The new Prime Minister inherits a country faced with several challenges, particularly in economic, social, and international fields.

With this appointment, the United Kingdom sees its seventh Prime Minister in ten years, illustrating a period of significant political instability at the top of the British state.