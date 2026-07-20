FIFA Ranking July 2026: Morocco still leads, Benin stays put, the top 20 African teams

FIFA revealed its new world ranking on Monday, published the day after the 2026 World Cup. On the African front, Morocco maintains its status as the top nation on the continent, ahead of Senegal and Egypt. Nigeria has dropped to fourth place, while Benin remains 20th in Africa.

FIFA published the update of its world ranking on Monday, marked by several changes following the 2026 World Cup. Nigeria maintains its 26th position globally but has dropped one rank in the African hierarchy, where it now occupies fourth place. The Super Eagles, led by Eric Chelle, have not played an official match since their friendly against Portugal in June, a match lost 2-1 to the former European champions.

The main change on the continent concerns Egypt. Thanks to its strong performance during the 2026 World Cup, concluded with a round of 16 elimination against Argentina (3-2), the Pharaohs’ team rises to third place in Africa. Morocco remains the top African nation in the FIFA ranking. The Atlas Lions, who reached the quarter-finals of the World Cup, gain one place globally and are now ranked sixth.

Senegal remains second in Africa despite falling three places in the global ranking, while Algeria completes the Top 5 on the continent after dropping a rank. Swept aside by Togo during the last international break, Benin stays at 20th in Africa. At the top of the global hierarchy, Spain, crowned world champion, returns to the first place in the FIFA ranking ahead of Argentina, the competition’s runner-up. France, England, and Brazil complete the Top 5. The next update of FIFA’s world ranking is scheduled for October 7, 2026.

The top 20 worldwide: