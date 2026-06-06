DRC: Tshisekedi honors Fally Ipupa after his double concert at Stade de France

Félix Tshisekedi decorated Fally Ipupa with the rank of Knight of the National Order of the Leopard after his historic double concert at the Stade de France. Through this distinction, the Congolese president praises the international influence of the artist and the role of Congolese music as a tool of soft power for the DRC.

The president of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Félix-Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, presented on Saturday, June 6, in Kinshasa, the insignia of Knight of the National Order of the Leopard to singer Fally Ipupa Nsimba, nicknamed “the Eagle,” at the end of a ceremony organized at the Cité de l’Union africaine. The artist also received the Gold Medal of Merit in Arts, Sciences, and Letters. The distinction, formalized by presidential ordinance n°26/054 of June 4, 2026, honors the concerts of May 2 and 3, 2026, at the Stade de France, which gathered between 110,000 and 130,000 spectators over two nights according to sources.

These two evenings, organized for the artist’s twentieth career anniversary, made Fally Ipupa the first Francophone African artist based on the continent to perform solo in the largest sports venue in France. The first concert sold out, leading to the addition of an extra date on May 3. Among the guest artists on stage were Youssou N’Dour and Wizkid. Tshisekedi announced his intention to honor the artist on May 6 during a national press conference, stating he wanted to acknowledge “an example of Congolese soft power.”

The National Order of the Leopard, established at the country’s independence in 1960, is the highest honorary distinction awarded by the Congolese State to civilian or military personalities for their services to the nation. Being promoted to the rank of Knight is the first level of the order.

A message addressed to the entire Congolese music scene

In his speech, Tshisekedi emphasized placing the distinction within a broader context. “This recognition establishes no hierarchy among talents. It does not close any doors. On the contrary, it opens a path: that of a Republic that knows how to honor its daughters and sons when they serve the Nation through their excellence, their influence, and their capacity to inspire,” he declared. The emphasis is not trivial: the Congolese music scene is often marked by rivalries among artists and their supporter communities.

The head of state paid tribute to the great figures of Congolese music, specifically mentioning Papa Wemba – whose tenth anniversary of passing he recalled – Evoloko Jocker, Jossart N’Yoka Longo and the group Zaiko Langa Langa, Koffi Olomidé, Werrason, JB Mpiana, and Ferré Gola. In May, during the announcement of his decoration, he had already called for “putting an end to hatred in this sector and valuing Congolese rumba.”

Congolese rumba was inscribed in December 2021 on the UNESCO list of intangible cultural heritage by both the DRC and the Republic of the Congo.

A turning point for Francophone African music

The double concert at the Stade de France drew comments well beyond the DRC. Several music analysts noted that Fally Ipupa’s success paves the way for other Francophone African artists to access major European venues, following in the footsteps of Anglophone artists like Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Davido, who have already performed in similar venues in Great Britain and the United States.

The gross ticket sales from the two concerts are estimated between 12 and 12.5 million euros by the specialized site Scoop-Afrique, which evaluates the overall economic impact, including merchandising and audiovisual rights, at over 15 million euros. At the same time, Fally Ipupa released his eighth studio album on April 17, 2026, titled “XX,” designed to mark the twentieth anniversary of his solo career, featuring contributions from Wizkid, Angélique Kidjo, and Lokua Kanza.