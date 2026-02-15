Digital: Benin outlines its strategic vision for 2031

Benin has taken an important step in its digital transformation policy by drafting a strategic vision for the digital sector with a horizon of 2031, developed following a seminar held in Cotonou on February 5-6, 2026.



Organized by the Ministry of Digital and Digitalization in collaboration with the international Deloitte firm, this workshop brought together the main public and private stakeholders involved in the governance and development of digital.



According to Karim Koundi, a partner at Deloitte, the objective of this strategic forum was to mobilize all stakeholders around a shared digital vision, capable of aligning priorities, needs and initiatives for the coming years.

La suite après la publicité

This is about envisioning what the ‘Benin digital nation we want to build by 2031’ will look like, by clarifying the objectives and initiatives to be undertaken to achieve it.



The Minister of Digital and Digitalization, Aurélie Adam Soulé Zoumarou, noted that despite the progress already made in the country, major challenges remain. Among the concerns raised are notably the still-limited access to connectivity, the coverage and quality of the high-speed network, the persistence of the digital divide, as well as issues related to personal data protection and support for digital SMEs and start-ups.



These findings guided discussions toward defining a strategy that, according to the ministerial authority, should cover all areas of digital: infrastructure, digitized public services, cybersecurity, local innovation, strengthening human capacity, and financing of innovative enterprises.



This work is part of a broader dynamic of the country’s digital transformation, already illustrated by previous and complementary initiatives, such as national and regional efforts to increase digital inclusion, develop artificial intelligence, and stimulate technological innovation.



The culmination of these reflections should lead to a strategic reference document, serving as a roadmap for the State, businesses and partners, to guide decisions and investments essential to Benin’s competitiveness in the regional and global digital economy by 2031.