Development: Cotonou strengthens its economic presence in Asia with the Benin Business Forum in Osaka

- Publicité-

The Beninese government is taking another step in its international economic influence strategy by organizing, on Thursday, August 28, 2025, the Benin Business Forum in Higashi-Osaka, Japan.

This initiative aims to strengthen trade ties between Benin and Japan and position the country as a strategic investment destination in West Africa.

According to the official statement, the forum aims to “build strong bridges between Beninese dynamism and Japanese excellence.” Against a backdrop of ambitious economic reforms and sustained growth, Benin is highlighting its advantages: macroeconomic stability; promising sectors such as agribusiness, green energy, logistics, digital technology, and tourism; and preferential access to a regional market of 420 million consumers.

The Benin Business Forum 2025 adopts a practical format, combining sector-specific panels, customized B2G meetings, and direct access to public decision-makers. The stated goal is to foster concrete, lasting partnerships between Beninese and Japanese stakeholders. Participation is free but requires prior registration.

The event targets Japanese business leaders, investors, cooperation institutions, and experts specializing in Africa–Asia relations. It is co-organized by the Agence de Promotion des Investissements et des Exportations (APIEx), the Embassy of Benin in Japan, and the Osaka Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with several public and private stakeholders.

“Benin today presents itself as a land of concrete, accessible opportunities,” says Sindé Chékété, Director General of APIEx. He emphasizes the country’s determination to turn its economic reforms into tangible, shared successes.