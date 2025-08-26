BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml News image/svg+xml Economy image/svg+xml Development: Cotonou strengthens its economic presence in Asia with the Benin Business Forum in Osaka

Development: Cotonou strengthens its economic presence in Asia with the Benin Business Forum in Osaka

Economy
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
1 min.
Diplomatie-678x355-1728x800_c Coopération
Diplomatie et Coopération - Photo: OIP
- Publicité-

The Beninese government is taking another step in its international economic influence strategy by organizing, on Thursday, August 28, 2025, the Benin Business Forum in Higashi-Osaka, Japan.

This initiative aims to strengthen trade ties between Benin and Japan and position the country as a strategic investment destination in West Africa.

According to the official statement, the forum aims to “build strong bridges between Beninese dynamism and Japanese excellence.” Against a backdrop of ambitious economic reforms and sustained growth, Benin is highlighting its advantages: macroeconomic stability; promising sectors such as agribusiness, green energy, logistics, digital technology, and tourism; and preferential access to a regional market of 420 million consumers.

The Benin Business Forum 2025 adopts a practical format, combining sector-specific panels, customized B2G meetings, and direct access to public decision-makers. The stated goal is to foster concrete, lasting partnerships between Beninese and Japanese stakeholders. Participation is free but requires prior registration.

The event targets Japanese business leaders, investors, cooperation institutions, and experts specializing in Africa–Asia relations. It is co-organized by the Agence de Promotion des Investissements et des Exportations (APIEx), the Embassy of Benin in Japan, and the Osaka Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with several public and private stakeholders.

“Benin today presents itself as a land of concrete, accessible opportunities,” says Sindé Chékété, Director General of APIEx. He emphasizes the country’s determination to turn its economic reforms into tangible, shared successes.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
NEWSFEED
Nigeria

2026 World Cup qualifying: Victor Ikpeba believes in the resurgence of Nigeria’s Super Eagles

Benin

Benin – Accident at the Wodo Bridge: a 4×4 vehicle plunges into the water, one passenger reported missing

Benin

Start of the 2025-2026 school year: The Ministry of Secondary Education gives AME one last chance

Benin

School Burglary in Hêvié Adovié: Main Suspect Arrested After Six Months on the Run

Morocco

CHAN 2025 – Semifinals: Tuesday’s schedule

Benin

2026 presidential election: legal expert Adégbola Franck Oké warns the OIF about provisions of the Electoral Code

Benin

Benin: Alain Adihou hails a CENA decision as a “sign of openness.”

Benin

2025 National Tennis Championship: the tournament opens this Monday in Porto-Novo and Cotonou

Benin

Benin: Republican Police seize hookah equipment in several bars in Godomey

Benin

Parakou: twelve alleged cybercriminals arrested by the CNIN

VIEW ALL FEEDS