Death of a child in a clinic in Abomey-Calavi: parents demand 50 million CFA francs

A case of presumed death due to medical negligence is currently being examined by the courts in Abomey-Calavi.

The parents of a child who died in a private clinic have brought the matter before the competent courts and are seeking financial compensation estimated at 50 million CFA francs.

According to information presented at the hearing, the child, suffering from asthma, had been admitted to the facility to receive care. According to the parents, the nursing staff had reassured them about their son’s health, implying that the situation was under control.

However, a technical incident is said to have occurred during the care. The parents mention a power outage followed by the clinic’s generator malfunction. This failure would have compromised the delivery of the necessary care and led to the child’s death.

On the stand, the implicated nurse argued that the required care had been provided in accordance with procedures. This version is contested by the parents, who believe that the care provided did not match the severity of their child’s condition.

Another element raised during the proceedings is that the death occurred in the morning, but information was not communicated to the parents until several hours later, in the evening. A delay that further fuels the suspicions and the family’s pain.

The courts will now have to determine any potential responsibilities in this case, as the parents seek compensation for the moral and emotional damages suffered.