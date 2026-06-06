Benin: after girls, will boys soon be exempt from tuition fees?

As the free tuition fees have just been generalized for secondary school girls, the Benin government does not rule out granting the same advantage to boys. The government spokesperson, Wilfried Léandre Houngbédji, stated that this possibility remains conceivable if the state’s resources allow it.

Could the exemption from tuition fees granted to secondary school girls one day also benefit boys? This question was addressed on Friday, June 5, 2026, in Cotonou by the government spokesperson, Wilfried Léandre Houngbédji.

When asked about the numerous reactions to President Romuald Wadagni’s decision in favor of girls, the spokesperson indicated that the executive had not closed the door to a future extension of this social policy.

“ The door is not closed. If tomorrow we achieve better fortunes as a state and we can make an additional effort to extend the measure to boys, we will do it because they are also the children of Benin ,” he said.

Since the announcement of free tuition fees for all secondary school girls, several citizens and actors in the education sector have been advocating for the inclusion of boys from modest families. For them, economic difficulties also push many young boys to prematurely interrupt their schooling.

However, the government emphasizes the primary aim of the reform. According to Wilfried Léandre Houngbédji, this decision primarily aims to reduce inequalities that have long penalized girls in accessing and maintaining their education. Financial constraints, early marriages, and certain socio-cultural practices continue to weigh more heavily on their schooling.

The executive thus intends, through this measure, to strengthen the education of young girls and increase their chances of success. Without promising an immediate generalization, the government assures that the issue of boys could be considered in the future if public resources allow it.

“ If in a few years we have the means to extend it to boys, I believe no government would hesitate to do so ,” concluded the government spokesperson.