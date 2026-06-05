Benin: Wadagni maintains the posts of ministerial advisers and makes new appointments.

The President of the Republic has taken another key step in structuring the state apparatus. By Decree No. 2026-358 of June 5, 2026, the head of the executive has officially appointed ten individuals to the positions of ministerial advisors at the Presidency of the Republic.

This decision is based in particular on the presidential decrees of June 3, 2026, which set out the responsibilities, organization, and functioning of the College of Ministerial Advisors, as well as defining their respective areas of intervention.

The newly appointed advisors will be tasked with providing their sectoral expertise to support the government in achieving its development objectives.

List of Ministerial Advisors by Area of Intervention

According to the provisions of the decree issued by the head of state, the appointments are as follows:

Infrastructure and Living Environment: Madame Jeanne ADANBIOKOU AKAKPO

Madame Jeanne ADANBIOKOU AKAKPO Economic Affairs: Monsieur Comlan Patrice NOMBIME AGBODRANFO

Monsieur Comlan Patrice NOMBIME AGBODRANFO Justice and Foreign Relations: Madame Eudoxie DAKPE

Madame Eudoxie DAKPE Agriculture: Monsieur Bio Guéra SACCA KINA

Monsieur Bio Guéra SACCA KINA Family and Social Action: Madame Mariam DJAOUGA SACCA

Madame Mariam DJAOUGA SACCA Sports, Culture, Arts, and Traditional Leadership: Monsieur Ayibatin Jonas HANTAN

Monsieur Ayibatin Jonas HANTAN Health: Madame Rosine DAGNIHO

Madame Rosine DAGNIHO Defense and Security: Monsieur Rachidi GBADAMASSI

Monsieur Rachidi GBADAMASSI Energy, Water, and Mines: Monsieur Romaric OGOUWALE

Monsieur Romaric OGOUWALE Small and Medium Enterprises, Employment Promotion, and Vocational Training: Monsieur Nicaise Kotchami FAGNON

A Clear Institutional Framework

The team of ministerial advisors is thus called to work in concert with the government team to operationalize the key political directions of the mandate.