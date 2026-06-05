Benin: Wadagni maintains the posts of ministerial advisers and makes new appointments.
The President of the Republic has taken another key step in structuring the state apparatus. By Decree No. 2026-358 of June 5, 2026, the head of the executive has officially appointed ten individuals to the positions of ministerial advisors at the Presidency of the Republic.
SUMMARY
This decision is based in particular on the presidential decrees of June 3, 2026, which set out the responsibilities, organization, and functioning of the College of Ministerial Advisors, as well as defining their respective areas of intervention.
The newly appointed advisors will be tasked with providing their sectoral expertise to support the government in achieving its development objectives.
List of Ministerial Advisors by Area of Intervention
According to the provisions of the decree issued by the head of state, the appointments are as follows:
- Infrastructure and Living Environment: Madame Jeanne ADANBIOKOU AKAKPO
- Economic Affairs: Monsieur Comlan Patrice NOMBIME AGBODRANFO
- Justice and Foreign Relations: Madame Eudoxie DAKPE
- Agriculture: Monsieur Bio Guéra SACCA KINA
- Family and Social Action: Madame Mariam DJAOUGA SACCA
- Sports, Culture, Arts, and Traditional Leadership: Monsieur Ayibatin Jonas HANTAN
- Health: Madame Rosine DAGNIHO
- Defense and Security: Monsieur Rachidi GBADAMASSI
- Energy, Water, and Mines: Monsieur Romaric OGOUWALE
- Small and Medium Enterprises, Employment Promotion, and Vocational Training: Monsieur Nicaise Kotchami FAGNON
A Clear Institutional Framework
The team of ministerial advisors is thus called to work in concert with the government team to operationalize the key political directions of the mandate.
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