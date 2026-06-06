Benin: the appointment of the Zou prefect, Laurent Dhossou Zomaï, caught up by a sanction from the ARMP

Appointed prefect of Zou during the Council of Ministers on June 3, 2026, Laurent Dhossou Zomaï finds himself at the center of an administrative and legal controversy. Sanctioned since April 30 by the ARMP in the context of public procurement procedures, the newly appointed prefect is contesting this decision before the Supreme Court. The issue now raises questions about the pre-checks prior to appointments, as well as the eligibility criteria for prefectural positions.

The appointment of Laurent Dhossou Zomaï as head of the Zou prefecture raises questions within the Beninese territorial administration. Appointed prefect during the Council of Ministers on June 3, 2026, he was expected to officially take office in Abomey a few days later. However, the installation ceremony, scheduled for Friday, June 5, was postponed without official explanation, in a context marked by a sanction imposed against him by the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority.

During the Council of Ministers on June 3, the prefects for the twelve departments of Benin were appointed. In Zou, Laurent Zomaï was chosen to replace Daniel Valère Sètonnougbo. This appointment was part of three new entries into the prefectural body, while the other nine positions were given to prefects already in office under former President Patrice Talon.

However, the case of the new prefect of Zou quickly distinguished itself from the others. Since April 30, 2026, Laurent Dhossou Zomaï has been subject to a decision of exclusion from public procurement issued by the ARMP Regulatory Council. According to available information, this sanction is linked to the alleged production of documents containing inaccurate statements in tendering procedures. His establishment, Zom-Espace, has been excluded from public contracts for a duration of two years, until April 29, 2028. Laurent Zomaï, individually, has been hit with a five-year exclusion, running until April 29, 2031.

The decision of the ARMP is also said to have been communicated to the public prosecutor near the Parakou Court regarding the Zom-Espace establishment. However, this procedure does not constitute a criminal conviction. It remains contestable before the competent jurisdictions, which Laurent Zomaï has undertaken by referring the matter to the Supreme Court.

An Installation Delayed in a Climate of Uncertainty

The installation ceremony for the new prefect of Zou was scheduled to take place on Friday, June 5, 2026, in Abomey. Mayors, departmental officials, and several administrative actors were expected for the handover of duties. However, the ceremony ultimately did not occur.

According to reports, the prefecture’s secretary general announced to those present the postponement of the installation to an undetermined date. Neither the incoming prefect nor the outgoing prefect was seen at the venue. No official communication has, at this stage, detailed the reasons for this postponement.

Meanwhile, the public hearing role of the Supreme Court on June 5, 2026, mentioned a request for a stay of execution of an ARMP decision. This entry confirms that the sanction imposed on Laurent Zomaï is being contested before the administrative jurisdiction.

The situation thus places the administration in a delicate position. On one hand, the appointment of the new prefect has been validated in the Council of Ministers. On the other, the individual remains affected by an unfavorable administrative decision, even though it is contested and can still be suspended or annulled by the Supreme Court.

The Issue of Pre-Checks Before Appointment

Beyond Laurent Zomaï’s personal case, the matter raises a broader question about the pre-check mechanisms in the appointment chain of high-ranking territorial administration officials.

The ARMP maintains a list of individuals and entities excluded from public procurement. This list, often referred to as the “red list,” is updated annually. At the time of Laurent Zomaï’s appointment, the available official list was last updated on December 31, 2025. Therefore, it could not include a sanction issued on April 30, 2026.

However, this limitation does not entirely resolve the question. The ARMP’s decisions are published in real time on the institution’s website. The sanction against Laurent Zomaï was thus publicly accessible for over a month at the time of his appointment in the Council of Ministers.

This point highlights the main procedural question. Did the Ministry of Decentralization and Local Governance, responsible for proposing prefectural nominations to the Council of Ministers, consult recent ARMP decisions before selecting Laurent Zomaï’s name? No known provision explicitly requires such verification before the appointment of a prefect. Yet, the absence of a formal obligation precisely reveals a potential weakness in the system.

In public procurement procedures, exclusions must normally be verified at the date of the procedure. In contrast, for appointments to certain administrative positions, the connections between the oversight institution’s databases and the government decision-making chain seem less clearly established. The Zomaï case thus highlights a procedural gap that could undermine certain appointments.

The Question of High Civil Servant Criteria Also Raised

The appointment of the prefect of Zou raises another issue, distinct from the ARMP sanction. It pertains to the profile required to access the prefectural function.

Decree No. 2022-696 of December 7, 2022, stipulates that the prefect is appointed from among the high-ranking civil servants of the State with at least ten years of professional experience. This requirement refers to Organic Law No. 2010-05 of September 3, 2010, which defines a high-ranking civil servant as a person appointed to one of the higher positions and belonging to the upper category of public service executives, or having an equivalent level.

However, the public profile of Laurent Zomaï is primarily known in associative, political, and municipal spheres. He is presented as the founding president of the Youth Consultation Framework, a member of the political office of the Republican Bloc, and a municipal councilor at the Lokossa town hall. Some sources also indicate that he was active within the Progressive Union for Renewal before joining the Republican Bloc.

At this point, his status as a high-ranking civil servant of the State, as defined by current texts, is not clearly established by available public information. The 2022 decree does allow for equivalence for certain profiles outside the public service, notably for positions as mission officers or prefect advisers. However, it remains to be determined whether this derogatory logic can apply to the prefect’s position itself.

On this point as well, no official clarification has been publicly provided. The silence of the authorities thus leaves uncertainty regarding the criteria effectively used to validate Laurent Zomaï’s candidacy.

Precedents Before the Supreme Court

The disputes between ARMP decisions and sanctioned individuals are not new. Regulatory decisions have already been contested before the Supreme Court, sometimes leading to annulments.

In March 2025, the Supreme Court annulled an ARMP decision excluding Clément Capo-Chichi from public procurement for five years. Later, in October 2025, the plenary assembly of the Supreme Court confirmed the annulment of another ARMP sanction in the case of Abdou Rafiou Suanon Kora.

These precedents show that ARMP decisions are not final upon their issuance. They can be contested and, if necessary, annulled by the administrative jurisdiction. Laurent Zomaï is thus part of a legally provided procedure.

However, even a potential suspension or annulment of the sanction would not eliminate all the questions raised by this case. The debate now also focuses on the due diligence performed before the appointment, the eligibility criteria for the prefect’s position, and the coordination between oversight institutions and the executive.

A Case Revealing a Blind Spot in Administration

The Laurent Zomaï case reveals several weaknesses in the appointment procedure for high territorial positions. The first concerns the apparent lack of a mandatory link between recent ARMP decisions and the circuit for proposing prefectural nominations. The second pertains to the lag between the annual red list and the real-time decisions published by the public procurement regulator. The third concerns the interpretation of the high civil servant condition for profiles emerging from political, associative, or municipal backgrounds.

These questions go beyond just the Zou department. They touch on the credibility of administrative procedures, the transparency of appointments, and the State’s ability to prevent controversies before they arise in the public space.