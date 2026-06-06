Benin: the official figures for the BEPC June 2026 session

The written tests for the Brevet d’Études du Premier Cycle (Bepc) exam, June 2026 session, will officially start on Monday, June 8, 2026, throughout the entire national territory.

Everything is ready for a smooth conduct of the Brevet d’Études du Premier Cycle (Bepc) exam. All arrangements have been made to ensure that candidates can take the exam under optimal conditions for success.

According to official data, a total of 130,253 candidates are expected at the various exam centers. These candidates are distributed across 224 exam centers set up throughout the country’s departments.

A near-parity and attention to inclusion

The analysis of the statistics for this session shows a balanced distribution between the sexes, with dynamics close to parity. The candidates are distributed as follows:

64,317 girls , representing a female participation rate of 49.38% of the total.

, representing a female participation rate of of the total. 65,936 boys, accounting for 50.62% of the registrants.

Moreover, the organization of the exam includes inclusive measures for learners with specific needs. In total, 61 candidates with disabilities, including 21 girls, will also take the exam in the designated centers to secure this valuable credential opening the doors to the second cycle of secondary education.