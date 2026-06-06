World Cup 2026: FIFA revisits the ban on water bottles in stadiums

The Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) announced on Friday, June 5, that it would allow spectators to bring a sealed plastic water bottle into the stadiums for the 2026 World Cup, three days after having banned all personal containers for safety reasons. The initial decision triggered a wave of criticism less than a week before the tournament kicks off on June 11.

“All fans will be allowed to bring a sealed, soft plastic water bottle with a capacity of 590 milliliters to any World Cup match in the United States and Canada,” said Heimo Schirgi, director of World Cup operations, on the organization’s X account. Rigid plastic bottles remain prohibited as they pose “safety risks,” according to him. The new rule does not apply to matches held in Mexico, the third co-host of the tournament – no clarification has been provided on this point by FIFA.

The “stadium code of conduct” was amended on Tuesday, June 2, to prohibit “reusable water bottles,” which were previously allowed and could be filled at the free water fountains located in the venues. The revelation of this measure by The Athletic magazine immediately sparked criticism, as the ban required fans to purchase water only from the commercial partners’ outlets. When questioned by AFP, FIFA justified the decision by the need to “prevent risks and injuries to players and spectators.”

The controversy has gained particular intensity given the expected weather conditions at several of the sixteen stadiums of the tournament. Climatologists estimated in a recent report that “oppressive heat” could affect a quarter of the matches in the 2026 World Cup, including the final scheduled for July 19 in New Jersey. In Houston and Dallas, summer temperatures regularly approach 40 degrees Celsius, with humidity making the thermal sensation even harder to bear. During the Club World Cup held in the United States in 2025, many matches took place with temperatures exceeding 32 degrees.

To mitigate the impact of heat on the game, FIFA has also imposed a cooling break in the middle of each half and air-conditioned benches for the teams. Most of the stadiums selected for the tournament are open-air, except for a few venues with roofs and air-conditioning.

An unprecedented tournament with 48 teams

The 2026 World Cup, jointly hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada, is the first edition featuring 48 participating teams, compared to 32 in previous editions. The format was expanded at the request of the organization, which has also planned 104 matches in total, a significantly higher number than the 64 matches in previous editions. Nearly two million tickets had been sold before the start of the final sales phases, with buyers recorded in 212 countries and territories, according to FIFA.

The opening match takes place on June 11. The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, in the suburbs of New York.