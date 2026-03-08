CRIET: the TikToker Flapacha sentenced to 60 months in prison and ordered to pay several million in fines

The Beninese TikTok influencer known by the pseudonym ‘Flapacha’ was sentenced to 60 months’ imprisonment with no possibility of parole. The special court also imposed on him several million CFA francs in fines at the end of his trial.

Presented to the CRIET on Thursday, August 14, 2025, the TikTok user known by the pseudonym ‘Flapacha Premier’ had been remanded in custody after his appearance before the special prosecutor.

His arrest dated back to Friday, August 8, 2025, following a report from the social network TikTok. The National Center for Digital Investigation (CNIN) accused him of disseminating two videos in which he appeared to be abducting and mistreating another content creator, Jérémie Degamer.

The initial investigations revealed that the scene was merely a staged setup by the two protagonists. According to the investigation, they reportedly simulated an abduction and sequestration before, during live broadcasts, launching appeals for financial contributions intended to support the supposed victim.

The investigators’ examination of Flapacha’s phone also uncovered other cybercrime-related activities. These findings strengthened the charges against him and prompted the special prosecutor to pursue charges against him.

At the end of the judicial process, the CRIET found the TikTok user guilty of the charges against him. The special court sentenced him to 60 months’ imprisonment without parole. He will also have to pay several million CFA francs in fines.