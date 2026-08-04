Cotonou: the city hall reiterates the absolute free of charge for signing the contradictory boundary reports.

In an official statement released on August 3, 2026, the municipal administration of Cotonou took a firm stand to realign the practices surrounding land operations.

Signed by the Executive Secretary of the town hall, Anges Paterne Amoussouga, the document warns against the illegal claim of fees during the validation of boundary documents.

A strict free service for a simple act of observation

The municipal authority emphasizes that the signing of a contradictory boundary report constitutes a simple administrative act aimed at attesting to the presence of the concerned parties and recording their observations on the ground. As such, this formality should not involve any payment of money or any collection of financial fees for the signatories.

This clarification follows several reports regarding abusive financial demands imposed by certain local actors, including neighborhood chiefs, adjacent property owners, or other stakeholders, who conditioned their signature on the payment of sums of money.

Potential sanctions and call for reporting

The municipality reminds that any request for money in exchange for this signature is strictly prohibited by law and directly exposes its authors to the administrative and criminal sanctions provided by current regulations.

Citizens are thus urged not to succumb to any financial pressure and to immediately report any attempts at extortion to the relevant services of the town hall.

By calling for the sense of responsibility and civic duty of all actors, the municipality intends to guarantee transparency, respect for the law, and the protection of each landowner’s interests.