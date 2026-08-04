Burkina Faso: video surveillance enforcement goes into effect in Ouagadougou

Burkinabe authorities launched a video-verbalization system on Sunday to penalize various traffic violations in the capital. Cameras installed by the Ministry of Security notably record dangerous behaviors at intersections and on major roadways.

According to the authorities, more than 1,000 violations had already been detected twelve hours after the system’s launch. The most common violations concerned running red lights, speeding, and using a phone while driving. Offenders identified by the cameras receive a notification on their phones. They must then pay their fines via Faso Arzeka, the public administration’s digital payment platform, with five people already having made their payment by midday.

The government plans to triple or quadruple the number of devices installed in Ouagadougou by 2027. The system is then expected to be gradually extended to other cities in the country.

For the Minister of Security, Mahamadou Sana, video-verbalization is meant to make users more responsible and reduce risky behaviors. The system’s goal is not only to generate revenue from fines but also to limit road insecurity, he explained.

The ministry reported over 11,000 traffic accidents during the first half of 2026. These accidents reportedly resulted in nearly 650 deaths and around 9,000 injuries. “If we hit users in their pockets, we can curb this phenomenon,” said Mahamadou Sana, defending the principle of automated penalties. The authorities thus hope to enforce traffic rules more strictly in a city facing dense traffic and a significant presence of motorcycles.

The ministry also launched an awareness campaign on its Facebook page. Videos of accidents are shared alongside reminders about speed limits, set at 50 km/h in the city and 90 km/h outside built-up areas, as well as the amounts of fines, ranging from 6,000 to 12,000 CFA francs depending on the violations.

The minister finally announced the upcoming creation of a research and investigation unit. This unit will be responsible for tracking down drivers who attempt to evade penalties or circumvent the control system.