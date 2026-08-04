Benin: a defined legal framework for managing the assets of the former CENA

Following the abrogation of the National Autonomous Electoral Commission (CENA) by the law of July 14, 2026, the Beninese government is organizing the transition and the management of its legacy.

By a decree signed on July 22, 2026, the President of the Republic, Romuald Wadagni, has established the precise modalities for the preservation of the assets and the liquidation of the commitments of the now-defunct institution.

​A heritage protected by the state

​This regulatory text primarily secures all the assets of the former commission. The heritage in question includes the movable and immovable properties made available by the state, local authorities, public organizations, and technical and financial partners.

The decree also integrates all titles and claims acquired by the structure during its term of office.

​Thorough liquidation of contracts and debts

​Beyond material goods, the decree regulates the settlement of all obligations contracted by the CENA prior to its dissolution. This liquidation process concerns employment contracts concluded with personnel, agreements related to supplies, works, and ongoing service contracts.

The authorities thus guarantee that all legally established debts and third-party rights will be honored in strict compliance with regulations.

​Appointment of a dedicated coordinator

​To manage this complex operation, the legislation provides for the imminent appointment of a coordinator by the head of state. This official will be responsible for organizing the complete management of the heritage and settling the various financial and administrative commitments of the former CENA.