Celestial Christian Church: the diocese of Togo contests the approach of the CSMO in the reunification process.

The reunification process of the Celestial Christianity Church (ECC) is going through a new phase of turbulence.

Following Abel Agbaossi’s statement, the Collective of parish leaders from Togo has stepped up through an open letter signed by its representative, the Venerable Superior Evangelist Hounkpati Avah Mawulikpimi.

Addressed to the facilitator, the coordinators of the High Council for Implementation (CSMO), and the dignitaries of the Church, this document expresses deep discomfort regarding the recent decisions made in the context of the institutional transition.

Major questions about pastoral governance

In their letter, the Togolese leaders denounce what they describe as “functional relegation” and a disguised removal targeting Reverend Pastor Bennett Adeogun. They question the statutory basis that would justify confining him to the rank of mere Diocesan Chief when he has taken an oath as the global leader.

The collective challenges the legitimacy of an unprecedented interim regime and calls for administrative clarifications regarding these statutory choices.

The organization of the Sèmè pilgrimage and regional representativeness in question

The grievances of the diocese of Togo also touch on spiritual and organizational aspects. The collective accuses the CSMO of interference in the organization of the annual pilgrimage at the sacred site of Sèmè, reminding that this event falls under the authority of the Supreme Seat of Porto-Novo.

On a sub-regional level, the signatories denounce a hegemony granted to the diocese of Côte d’Ivoire at the expense of other nations like Togo. Finally, they point out the presence within the CSMO of an unmandated representative for Togo, which they believe constitutes a title usurpation capable of undermining social peace and the validity of the ongoing mediation.

While reaffirming their commitment to the unity of the Church, the parish leaders call on decision-makers for public and clear responses to restore trust.